MMA: One Championship's Angela Lee joins forces with Health Promotion Board

SINGAPORE - Undefeated One Championship women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee will partner with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to promote season three of the National Steps Challenge.

The National Steps Challenge is a nationwide initiative that aims to encourage Singaporeans to be more physically active, and to sit less and move more.

Lee said: "Health is something that is very important in my life as I continue to bring pride and honour to Singapore in mixed martial arts (MMA).

"Even if you aren't an athlete, health and fitness is extremely important in everyone's life, so please care for your personal well-being.

"I encourage everyone to join the fun in season three of the National Steps Challenge to walk more and to be healthier."

Said Joanna Chan, HPB's director of obesity prevention management division: "HPB is happy to collaborate with One Championship and is heartened by Angela's continued support and commitment to this year's National Steps Challenge.

"As shown in studies, even small increments in the volume of physical activity are associated with improved health outcomes.

"To motivate Singaporeans to be active, we have introduced new features and incentives to the National Steps Challenge, now into its third season. We hope that this chance of getting up close with Angela will encourage more to increase their step count and get active."

Over 500,000 Singaporeans have gotten involved with the National Steps Challenge across its first two seasons.

By accumulating steps each day, participants can earn points for sure-win rewards as well as boost their chances for the grand draw prizes worth over $60,000.

Two lucky winners of the #My10KToday and #WalkWithAngela contest will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Angela Lee in person and walk out with her at the One: Immortal Pursuit event, which will take place on Nov 24 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lee was scheduled to participate in the main event against Japanese Mei Yamaguchi but had to pull out after being involved in a car accident in Hawaii on Nov 6. However, she will still be present as a guest of honour.

The winners will also receive a behind-the-scenes tour and signed One Championship merchandise while 10 runner-ups will win tickets to the event as well as One merchandise.