MMA: Li Jingliang confident on making it three in a row

Singapore - As part of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night Singapore, Chinese welterweight veteran Li Jingliang will be facing off against Canadian Jonathan Meunier on June 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

UFC Fight Night Singapore is the first live event in Asia for the 2017 calendar year and is the first time since 2014 that UFC is coming to Singapore.

Li, 29, is on a two-match winning run after dispatching Anton Zafir and Bobby Nash in his previous two contests. Both opponents did not make it past round two against Li, who is nicknamed "The Leech".

Boasting a record of 12 wins and four losses, Li said: "I will 100 per cent get a three-win streak. I'm very confident on winning the fight."

He also has won nine of his last 12 fights, and has five first-round finishes.

His opponent, Meunier, also boasts a strong fight record. In his nine UFC matches, the 29-year old from Quebec has a record of eight wins and one loss. Nicknamed "The French Spider", he has five wins by knockout and six first-round finishes.

With the match scheduled to be fought in Singapore, Li is expecting lots of support from the local Chinese population.

"Yes I've been to Singapore, it's a really nice place," he said.

"Of course the locals would give me a lot of support, and through the support i would be able to get a win."