MMA: Holm and Correia trade barbs in Las Vegas ahead of June's UFC Fight Night in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Holly Holm and Bethe Correia, the headline acts for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night Singapore in June, came face to face for the first time and traded barbs on Friday (May 12) in Las Vegas.

The pair were part of the UFC Summer Press Conference held in the United States, as the mixed martial arts (MMA) company's 16 main fighters for the upcoming months gathered in Nevada.

Holm, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion, will take on Borreia on June 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 35-year-old Holm conceded the bantamweight title to Miesha Tate in March last year and suffered another loss four months later to Valentina Shevchenko. In February, Germaine de Randamie earned a win over Holm by unanimous decision .

She said: "This is the fight in front of me and I'm excited to get in there, you guys are going to see something new."

Her 33-year-old Brazilian opponent Correia fired back: "She (Holm) has had some success in boxing and kickboxing but MMA is a different sport, I think she's not as good an athlete as she's made out to be."

