MMA: Evolve in hunt for new head coach, Heath Sims to refocus on building its wrestling programme

SINGAPORE - Evolve Mixed Martial Arts, home of several of the region's leading MMA exponents, launched a global search for a new head coach on Monday.

The coach will lead and oversee training and coaching for professional MMA fighters competing in the finest global MMA promotions, like ONE Championship, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and others.

He will be assisted by a team of instructors which boasts over 50 world champions spanning all disciplines - Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing, wrestling, submission grappling and MMA. The team include Muay Thai legends Petchboonchu FA Group, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, multiple-time Muay Thai world champions Orono Wor Petchpun, Sagetdao Petpayathai and Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, World Boxing Association champion Yodsanan Sityodtong, BJJ world champions Leandro "Brodinho" Issa and Teco Shinzato, No-Gi world champion Bruno Pucci.

US Olympic wrestler Heath Sims, who held the role of head coach for five years, will remain with Evolve MMA but has decided to direct his focus on building and growing the wrestling programme.

Wesley De Souza, Evolve MMA's general manager, said in a statement: "As with any world championship organisation, the Evolve Fight Team continues to bolster its resources and expertise in order to continue the growth and success of our team.

"We are seeking an MMA coach with significant leadership experience at the highest levels in the world to lead and build Asia's top fighting team for its next phase of growth."

The new head coach will also be responsible for recruiting new faces for the Evolve fight roster.

Currently, the fight team contains notable names such as ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee, ONE welterweight world champion Ben Askren, former UFC lightweight world champion Rafael Dos Anjos among others.

Qualified applicants should submit their resumes to jobs@evolve-mma.com.