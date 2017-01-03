MMA: Aung replaces injured Prachnio for middleweight championship fight at One's first 2017 event in Jakarta

SINGAPORE - Middleweight contender Marcin Prachnio has pulled out of next week's One Championship season-opener in Jakarta and will be replaced by Myanmar's Aung La N Sang in the title bout against world champion Vitaly Bigdash.

Two more fights have been added to the card of the One: Quest For Power event on Jan 14 at the Jakarta Convention Center.

Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev will face Georgi Stoyanov, while light heavyweight contenders Igor Subora and Sherif Mohamed do battle inside cage.

One's chief executive Victor Cui said in a media release on Tuesday (Jan 3): "While it is unfortunate that Marcin Prachnio has fallen to injury, fans of 'The Burmese Python' have every reason to be excited, as Yangon's own martial arts hero Aung La N Sang has been tapped for the main event.

"He has definitely earned a shot at One Championship gold with his spectacular performances as of late."

Russian Bigdash will be making the first defense of his title since winning the belt back in October 2015 following his technical knockout victory over former champion Igor Svirid.

The Jakarta event is the first of a record 18 live events scheduled in 2017 by One, which continues to grow its presence in Asia.

Ticket information is available at onefc.com.