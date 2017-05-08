MMA: Another welterweight clash announced for UFC Fight Night Singapore

SINGAPORE - Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans have more to rejoice over as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) added another bout on Monday (May 8) to the already stacked Singapore fight card.

Chinese veteran Li "The Leech" Jing Liang (12-4-0) will face off against Canadian striker Jonathan "The French Spider" Meunier (8-1-0) in the welterweight category on June 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Li is the second Chinese UFC fighter to join the Singapore fight card, after "The Dongbei Tiger" Wang Guan (19-1-1), who will be fighting Alex "Bruce Leeroy" Caceres (12-10-0) in the UFC's featherweight division.

The latest addition would mean that 11 confirmed bouts will take place as UFC returns to Singapore after its first live event here in 2014.

The main event will feature Brazilian fighter Bethe Correia taking on former UFC champion Holly Holm.

Tickets are priced at S$378, S$248, S$128, S$98, and S$58 (prices do not include applicable service charges and fees). Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.sportshubtix.sg. Early bird promotions will be available from April 13 to May 7.