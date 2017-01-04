MMA: Angela Lee to defend her One Championship title in March against Chinese Taipei's Jenny Huang

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Angela Lee will defend her One Championship women's atomweight title against Taiwanese fighter Jenny Huang in Bangkok on March 11, One Championship announced on Wednesday (Jan 4).

Both fighters enter the event, named One: Warrior Kingdom, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok carrying undefeated professional records.

Huang, 25, holds a perfect 5-0 record, while Lee is 6-0.

Lee, 20, who trains at Evolve MMA, said: "I am so excited for my first title defence. I had back-to-back fights leading up to the title fight, and after I won the belt I took some time off. The goal for 2017 is to be an active champion and to stay busy.

"Since my last fight, I've been training extremely hard, improving my skill set. I've been watching Jenny and have seen her last few fights. I think that this is going to be a great fight and it will be exciting for the fans to see how our styles match up."

Lee created history last May at the Singapore Indoor Stadium when she beat Japanese Mei Yamaguchi to become the Singapore-based promotion's first-ever women's world champion.