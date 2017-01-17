MMA: Angela Lee ready to make a statement in first title defence

SINGAPORE - One Championship atomweight champion Angela Lee, up for her first title defence on March 11, said on Tuesday (Jan 17) that she is looking to "make a statement" when she comes up against Jenny Huang of Chinese Taipei.

The 20-year-old, who will defend her belt at Bangkok's Impact Arena, said in a conference call with local and international media: "Obviously any champion's first title defence is crucial. I'm looking to make a statement with the fight."

"Jenny has earned her title shot. I'm taking her very seriously but this is my time to show the world who I am as a fighter and solidify myself as a champion."

Lee's last fight was her title bout with Japan's Mei Yamaguchi at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Then 19, Lee beat Yamaguchi after five gruelling rounds to become One Championship's first women's champion.

But Huang, who has a good foundation in wushu, among other martial arts, could prove to be her toughest opponent yet. In her most recent fight, Huang, 26, executed the rarely-seen gogoplata move, a chokehold move using the shin, to win, putting her submission skills in the spotlight.

Both fighters are also undefeated in their professional careers. Lee, who is well-versed in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, taekwondo and wrestling, has won all six of her fights so far while Huang is unbeaten in all her five bouts.

The challenger said: "I'm very honoured that One Championship has given me this title fight. It's always been my goal to be a champion and I will get it."

"I will be including some wushu elements in this fight. It's something rare in MMA and I want to showcase this to the fans."