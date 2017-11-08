MMA: ONE star Angela Lee suffers concussion in car accident, will not fight on Nov 24

SINGAPORE – Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Angela Lee was involved in a car accident on Monday (Nov 7) in Oahu, Hawaii.

While the One atomweight world champion was not seriously injured, fight promoter One Championship’s chairman Chatri Sityodtong announced on Facebook that her Nov 24 title defence against Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi at the Singapore Indoor Stadium would be postponed.

In his post, which was published on Wednesday morning (Nov 8), he said the 21-year-old had suffered a concussion, minor burns and her body was “banged up”.

He added that photos showed that the Audi she was driving was totally wrecked.

He added: “She was driving to her morning training at the gym when she fell asleep... If she was not wearing a seatbelt, it would have most certainly been a different story.”

In a statement to Hawaiian website Khon2, Lee’s Singaporean father and trainer Ken Lee, also expressed his relief that his daughter had survived the “very serious accident”.

BREAKING: Hawaii's @angelaleemma was involved in car accident on O'ahu Monday. Family confirms no serious injuries but will postpone #ONEFC Atomweight title defense vs. Mei Yamaguchi which was scheduled for Nov. 24th in Singapore pic.twitter.com/CZOpDo8Ueg — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 8, 2017



Angela Lee poses for a picture with her parents. PHOTO: ANGELA LEE



He explained that her car had hit a guardrail on the highway. “The axle snapped and the car flipped 5-6 times over 100 yards and landed on the opposite side of the highway, according to the police”.

He added that his daughter was now at home and resting and thanked concerned parties for their well wishes.

Chatri added: “We are all blessed and relieved that Angela will make a full recovery. Please join me in sending love, prayers, and positive energy to Angela and her family.”

Fans quickly took to social media to express concern and relief that shehad not been seriously hurt and to wish her a speedy recovery. Typical of this was Papa Rich Wee, who said: “A miracle indeed. Wish her a speedy recovery.”

Lee has a perfect 8-0 professional record in the cage and had recently announced her engagement to Bruno Pucci, a 27-year-old Brazilian fighter who also trains with her at Evolve gym.