MMA: Angela Lee ends year on a happy note by moving into new home with fiance Bruno Pucci

SINGAPORE - Following a difficult period where mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Angela Lee's involvement in a car accident last month led to the postponement of her title defence, the 21-year-old appears to have ended her year on a high after moving into her new home with fiance Bruno Pucci.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Dec 11), Lee announced that she and Brazilian fighter Pucci, 27, who also trains with her at Singapore-based Evolve gym, had just received the keys to their new home and would move in the next day.

The pair announced their engagement in October.

Lee, who is a Korean-Chinese American, said in her post: "Life just keeps getting better. Today we got the keys to our new home & tomorrow we're moving in!

"What an exciting new chapter! Ending 2017 on the best note possible.✨Life is better when we're together. Bring on that married life!"

On his Instagram, Pucci wrote: "And today we started a new chapter in our life and I'm glad you're the one I've chosen to share the rest of my life with, @angelaleemma!

"NEW YEAR, NEW HOME. More blessings to come"

Lee was supposed to defend her atomweight world title against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi at One Championship's Immortal Pursuit event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 24, but the bout was cancelled after she had a car accident on Nov 7.

Lee was driving from her home to her gym in Hawaii at about 4.30am when she fell asleep at the wheel, and her car flipped after it hit the guardrails.

She suffered a concussion, minor burns and bruises on her body.

One Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong had said Lee would not be involved in any fights until next year.