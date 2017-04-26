MMA: Angela Lee confident she can stop two-time muay thai world champ Istela Nunes next month

SINGAPORE - Mixed martial arts star Angela "Unstoppable" Lee is confident she has the skills to tame two-time muay thai world champion Istela Nunes of Brazil when the pair clash at One Championship's Dynasty of Heroes event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 26.

One Championship's welterweight world champion Ben Askren will take on Agilan Thani of Malaysia in the co-main event.

Lee, who is of Singaporean and Korean descent, captured the inaugural women's atomweight title after her masterclass victory over Mei Yamaguchi last year. She retained the title in March, beating Jenny Huang to further her winning streak to 7-0.

The event will mark her first return to the venue where she was crowned atomweight champion, as well as the youngest winner of an MMA world title.

Speaking of her opponent's skillsets at a media roundtable, the confident Lee said: "She is a good striker but I am much more well rounded and I believe I can take this fight wherever I want it to go.

"What makes my style exciting for fans is that I have a wide arsenal of weapons. I can strike, wrestle, and submit people on the ground."

Nunes, who comes with an unblemished 5-0 professional MMA record, is confident ahead of what would be the biggest fight of her career.

The 24-year-old claimed that fighting in Lee's backyard would not intimidate her: "It is very normal for me to fight abroad and out of my own territory. And frankly I love to fight in the house of my enemies."

Victor Cui, the chief executive officer of One Championship, said of the Dynasty of Heroes: "The sport has grown so fast in the last few years - our champions are recognised in the streets or wherever they walk. This is probably the biggest card we have ever had in terms of world championship titles."

Tickets for the event are available at www.onefc.com.