Minister Fu backs duo to bounce back from setback

Sensing the disappointment lingering in the Singapore camp at the conclusion of the Fina World Championships, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu yesterday called on swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen to be athletes who show strength after setbacks.

She congratulated both for a creditable showing in Budapest, even though both admitted they found their results wanting.

"I can understand their disappointment," said Ms Fu, on the sidelines of the launch of GetActive! Singapore yesterday at the Padang. "Nevertheless, I'd like to congratulate them, (in particular) Joseph for winning the bronze.

"Like all sportsmen, they will have to learn to overcome setbacks and disappointment, and come back stronger."

Schooling, 22, took the 100m butterfly bronze as he shared third spot with Britain's James Guy (50.83sec).

The outstanding performer of the meet, American Caeleb Dressel, won gold (49.86sec) while Hungarian Kristof Milak set a new world junior record (50.62sec) en route to the silver.

Quah, 21, did not progress to the semi-finals in any of his five events, including finishing 18th in the heats in his pet event, the 200m butterfly.

Both are slated to compete at the SEA Games next month in Kuala Lumpur.

Added Ms Fu: "We also look towards them to put on a good show (at) the SEA Games. We have hopes for them."

May Chen