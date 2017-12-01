Milicich lands netball gong in NZ

She guided the Netball Central team to a rare feat of a 10-match unbeaten season en route to winning the title in the developmental Beko National League in New Zealand earlier this year.

For her stellar work, Singapore's national netball coach Natalie Milicich earned the Performance Coach of the Year accolade in Netball New Zealand's Coaching Awards yesterday.

The other top awards were for Community Coach of the Year and Coach Developer of the Year.

"I was at a loss for words initially," the 50-year-old Kiwi told The Straits Times yesterday.

"I am very honoured to be given the award, because of the calibre of coaches in New Zealand."

The former finance manager said the award has given her added motivation to excel in her first job as a national coach.

Said Milicich, who was unveiled as the Republic's national coach in September: "This (award) absolutely gives me confidence that I am doing the right thing.

"I think it gives you that injection, that revitalisation to just keep challenging yourself as a coach, as I do every day."

Netball Singapore chief executive officer Cyrus Medora added: "It is a fantastic achievement for Natalie; New Zealand are one of the top netball countries in the world with so many good coaches.

"The award also confirms our confidence in her, and she has been doing a great job with the national team so far."

Milicich is currently preparing the national team for the Nations Cup which starts on Sunday.

Besides world No. 19 Singapore, the other teams are Malaysia (20), Ireland (22), Hong Kong (24), Swaziland (30) and the Cook Islands (unranked).

Milicich has been putting her team under high-pressure situations during training to prepare the players for the tournament.

They went on an eight-day training tour to New Zealand last month, when they linked up with former New Zealand Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering.

Milicich said: "We are in a really good space, we built some strong connections in a short time."

