Men's Health Urbanathlon to be held along Orchard Road this year, registration now open

SINGAPORE - The Men's Health Urbanathlon returns for its eighth edition on March 4 with an entirely revamped race format.

Participants will tackle obstacles in a race along Orchard Road, and organisers said that this year's edition will be its toughest.

There will be four obstacle zones along an estimated 12km course and their locations will be revealed to runners before the race.

The race will finish with a final obstacle called The Urban Warrior Course, a multi-stage obstacle structure at Ngee Ann City.

The race is jointly organised by SPH Magazines and HiVelocity.

Pang Lee Cheng, general manager of SPH Magazines, said: "This year's revamp reflects our desire to push Urbanathletes to the next level, to help them achieve tougher fitness goals and to experience what it's like to compete on a more exciting stage like Orchard Road."

Last year's edition attracted more than 3,500 participants and this year, celebrities who will be taking part in the race include One FM 91.3 DJs Glenn Ong, Andre Hoeden, Shaun Tupaz, Shan Wee, Cheryl Miles, Elliot Danker and Harry Corro.

Joining them will be local football player Fabian Kwok, who will be playing for S-League club Hougang United in the new season, and female marathoner Anne Qi Hui.

Registration is now open and interested participants can sign up at www.menshealth.com.sg/mhu.