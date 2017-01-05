Men's Health Urbanathlon revamped

The eighth edition of the Men's Health Urbanathlon will return on March 4, with a revamped race format at a new venue.

Participants will tackle obstacles in four zones around Orchard Road. The zones' locations will be revealed to runners just before the race, and they will have to plan their routes along an estimated 12km course.

The race will finish with a final obstacle - the Urban Warrior Course - erected at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

Said Pang Lee Cheng, general manager of organiser SPH Magazines: "This year's revamp reflects our desire to push Urbanathletes to the next level, to help them achieve tougher fitness goals and to experience what it's like to compete on an exciting stage like Orchard Road."

Last year's edition attracted more than 3,500 participants and this year, local celebrities will also be taking part in the race.

They include One FM 91.3 DJs Glenn Ong, Cheryl Miles and Elliot Danker.

Joining them will be football players Fabian Kwok, who will be playing for S-League club Hougang United in the new season, and seasoned female marathoner Anne Qi Hui.

Qi, 36, will be running alongside her husband Benny R. Chandran, 35, and said that taking part in an obstacle race is a step out of her comfort zone.

She said: "I'm in my comfort zone when I'm running, because you need to think about only a few things like my breathing or running posture.

"But an obstacle course is going to be more technical and I think it's something that I'm not so good and comfortable doing it.

"So it's going to be a fun challenge for me."

The race is jointly organised by SPH Magazines and HiVelocity.

Registration is now open and interested participants can sign up at www.menshealth.com.sg/mhu.

Alvin Chia