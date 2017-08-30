Media Games

If you cannot get your hands on tickets to the sold-out football final between Malaysia and Indonesia, make them! For what it is worth, we hope you were allowed in. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/MUHAMMAD AZFAR85


Team Singapore's Calvin Kang (second from left) and Timothee Yap as well as fellow sprinters Jirapong Meenapra (left) and Nutthapong Veeravongratanasiri from Thailand, are in Taipei for the 29th Summer Universiade. But they could be forgiven for thinking they are still at the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur as they channel their inner tigers. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/MILKJIRAPONG


The biennial Games have given one Cambodian a mosaic of memories. In his post, he wrote: "This is one of my best trips in 2017." PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ DYDARATRAVELER 

