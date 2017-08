1. Filipino basketballer Kiefer Ravena makes it four of a kind. The guard's latest gold is in good company alongside the ones from the 2011, 2013 and 2015 Games.

2. Indonesian volleyball couple Nandita Ayu Salsabila and Aji Maulana celebrate matching silvers. Nothing like a Major Games to spike their heart rates.

3. Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin's final post from Kuala Lumpur - a wefie with the Republic's divers on the 10m platform - gets a perfect 10!