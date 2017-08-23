Media Games

1. Malaysian TV host Yaya Zahir getting up close and personal with Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei, who is competing in polo at the Games. The prince, sixth in line to the throne, has been setting hearts aflutter with his matinee idol looks.

2. Thai volleyball player Pleumjit Thinkaow (centre) poses for the camera, in what is her ninth SEA Games appearance. The women’s team are the hot favourites in Kuala Lumpur, being the 10-time defending Games champions.

3. Thousands of Indonesian students gather in formation to replicate the map of Indonesia in response to the flag gaffe in a commemorative magazine for the Games. Watch http://bit.ly/2inajRi