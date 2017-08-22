SEA Games 2017

Media games

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/TVSMITHMY
PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ CHANPS
PHOTO: TWITTER/ VIDEOVIRAL
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
1. A Malaysian driver takes his love for the official Kuala Lumpur Games mascot - Rimau, an anthropomorphised Malayan tiger - to the next level, adorning his cab with ears and a tail and clearly, it brings out the tiger in him. Rimau joins a list of five other SEA Games mascots from the cat family in what has been a purr-fect fit.

2. Malaysian badminton player Chan Peng Soon leaves no stone unturned in his bid for gold as the shuttler puts his rackets through some serious testing. No pain, no gain.

3. Indonesia's women's sepak takraw coaches stage a walkout against Malaysia in protest at a match official's call. Watch the video of the coaches and players leaving the court: http://bit.ly/2xkq6mx.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2017, with the headline 'Media games'.
