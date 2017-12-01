Marathon Race Expo set to draw 40,000

Over 40,000 people are expected to attend the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) Race Expo, which opened at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre yesterday morning.

While many will be participants in the SCSM on Sunday, those who are not taking part in the race can also enter without charge.

The Race Expo, which opens at 10am, until 9pm today and 7pm tomorrow, is the venue for participants to collect their race packs.

Each contains a runners' T-shirt, a race bib, a timing device and other knick-knacks like snacks and gift vouchers.

Said 37-year-old engineer Wang Fang: "Marina Bay Sands is a more convenient location for us to collect the race packs, compared to the (previous location) at the Singapore Expo.

"The crowd today is not too big since today is a working day, but I'm sure it will be bigger on Friday evening or on Saturday."

Aside from the collection of race packs, there are also interactive booths for event-goers to try, like the Standard Chartered Treadmill Challenge and the Under Armour virtual reality (VR) Zone.

Additionally, pain relief products manufacturer Salonpas has set up a massage area where two masseurs will give a preview of the services it will also offer to runners on Sunday. This is not the first time Salonpas has provided massage services for races - it has also done so at the Sundown Marathon and FairPrice Walks With U events - but the SCSM will be the biggest yet.

There are also close to a hundred booths at the Race Expo selling everything you need for the gruelling run, from running shoes and apparel to energy gels and kinesiology tape.There are even travel packages for races overseas in exotic destinations such as New Zealand and North Korea.

Johnny, a 31-year-old executive, said: "I'm amazed by the maze (of booths)... It seems never-ending."