M1 Netball Super League: Sneakers Stingrays and Blaze Dolphins remain perfect after 4 games

The Sneakers Stingrays and Blaze Dolphins on Saturday (April 7) maintained their perfect records in the M1 Netball Super League 2018 ( M1NSL) by recording victories over the SRC Barracudas and Mission Mannas.

Both teams have 12 points after four games but the Stingrays top the league table with a better goal average.

The two teams will meet next Saturday (April 14) at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall for a mouthwatering clash.

The Dolphins, featuring three netball centurions in Micky Lin, Premila Hirubalan and Chen Huifen, triumphed over crowd favourites Mission Mannas 51-45.

The Mannas, led by national shooter Charmaine Soh and centre Nurul Baizura, started brightly and led 13-9 after the first quarter.

However, a strong performance from the Dolphins in the second and third quarters saw them go 37-31 up. And they held on for the victory.

The Stingrays saw off the Barracudas with a 57-38 win.

In Saturday's other match, Fier Orcas got their first win of the season against the Magic Marlins, winning 65-53.

Shooter Tan Xinyi was key to the victory, scoring 57 goals from 59 attempts (97 per cent).

Tan is the top shooter in the league with a shooting percentage of 96 per cent.

The M1NSL matches will continue next Saturday at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall.

A day later, the international players from New Zealand will play their first games.