Lyon scoffs at media over his pre-Test claim

BRISBANE • Australian Nathan Lyon taunted the media by saying "I thought you were smarter than that", as he insisted his controversial comments about ending English careers during the Ashes were just a smokescreen.

Lyon found himself in the firing line over his remarks before the first Test in Brisbane, but he said he was being deliberately provocative to take the heat off the home team's left-field selections.

Australia's all-time leading off-spinner said he had no regrets about the comments, when asked yesterday if he would say the same thing again.

"I took a lot of pressure off Tim Paine and Cameron Bancroft. I thought you guys (media) were a little bit smarter than that but it is what it is," Lyon laughed. "I am not going to stand back from what I said and I am confident in my own bowling."

Lyon told reporters ahead of the first Test that many in the England squad remain shaken after their 5-0 defeat in Australia four years ago, and that Australia hoped to "end careers" in this series.

Lyon, 30, was one of the stars as the hosts fought back to dismiss the tourists for 302.

They trail by 137 runs with six wickets in hand after day two in Brisbane.

After a spectacular run-out on day one, Lyon took two wickets off 36 overs as the Australians captured the last six English wickets for 56 yesterday.

He has now taken 271 wickets in 70 Tests, the most wickets by an Australian off-spinner.

"I know that I am a leader, I know I am one of the most experienced guys in that changing room so if I can go out there and share my experience with the younger guys, then hopefully we can put Australian cricket in a good place."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

1ST ASHES TEST

