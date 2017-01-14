Lions defender Shakir arrested at Changi Airport

Shakir Hamzah's court case is believed to be related to family matters.
Shakir Hamzah's court case is believed to be related to family matters. PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
16 min ago
Shamir Osman

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Just 11 days before Tampines Rovers take on the Philippines side Global FC in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League qualifiers, the S.League club were left reeling after defender Shakir Hamzah was arrested yesterday.

En route to Terengganu for pre-season friendlies, the Tampines squad assembled at 9am at Changi Airport's Terminal 2 yesterday for an 11am flight, but the Singapore international did not make it onto the plane as he was arrested. TNP understands the court case is related to family matters, of which the nature is not clear.

