Lin fights back once again to make last 8

GLASGOW • Five-time winner Lin Dan fought back from one game down to defeat England's Rajiv Ouseph and reach the last eight of the BWF World Championships in Scotland yesterday.

The seventh seed, also a two-time Olympic champion, dropped the first game 14-21 to the world No. 20 before winning the next two 21-17, 21-16 to wrap up the match in 80 minutes.

"Maybe it was because I was slow to get into the game, and my opponent was faster in adapting in the first game, therefore he played more decisively," said Lin, 33. "And, after trailing, I put myself under pressure and made mistakes."

Lin was also pushed hard by Denmark's Emil Holst on Wednesday but managed to progress by winning a three-game thriller in 82 minutes. "I feel that I could learn a lot from these two matches," he added.

"On the whole I was slow in getting into the game, and that made it hard for me to win points.

"Although they have been tough wins, but possibly they have also made me much stronger."

He will next take on either fourth seed and fellow Chinese Shi Yuqi or Vincent Wong, the 12th seed from Hong Kong.

Lin is also targeting to be the first shuttler to win six world titles. South Korean legend Park Joo Bong and China's Zhao Yunlei have five world titles each.

Park, now the head coach of Japan, has won two men's doubles and three mixed doubles crowns, while Zhao, who retired last year, has triumphed twice in women's doubles and three times in mixed doubles.

In other last-16 matches played yesterday, Denmark's third seed Viktor Axelsen defeated Hong Kong's ninth seed Angus Ng 21-17, 21-13, while India's eighth seed Srikanth Kidambi beat Denmark's Anders Antonsen 21-14, 21-18.

In the women's singles, China's ninth seed Chen Yufei eliminated top-seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19 while compatriot Sun Yu, seeded fifth, beat Spain's 15th seed Beatriz Corrales 21-11, 19-21, 23-21. Seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara defeated her 11th-seeded fellow Japanese Aya Ohori 22-20, 21-15.

