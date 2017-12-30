Lims' fairy-tale run hits mark

2017 Yearender: The sports desk's picks - 18 of our favourite moments

Evergreen Paul Lim had an amazing year - teaming up with Harith Lim to shock Scotland at the World Cup and then surprising former world champion Mark Webster at the World Championship.
Let's not argue about whether darts is a sport. (It is).

Back in June at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, it did not matter. Paul Lim, 63, and Harith Lim, 47, had just stunned top seeds Scotland, who had world No. 2 Gary Anderson and No. 3 Peter Wright, 5-2 in the opening round.

The older Lim would go on to impress at the World Championship last week, where he beat 2008 world champion Mark Webster in the first round and narrowly missed a perfect nine-darter - 27 years since he became the first to do so at a world championship - in his second-round defeat by two-time world champ Anderson.

They may not have won any trophies and this was no Olympics, but the way the Lims galvanised the country, especially the online community, via a rather obscure sport, was memorably remarkable.

