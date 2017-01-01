Let sport be platform for goodwill & hope

After a rather fractious year, sport appeared to be one of the few things that, for those few dazzling seconds, allowed the world to celebrate more than denigrate the acts of our fellow man.

Leicester rolled up their sleeves, put their heads down and showed us how hard work, and not just oil money, can lead to championships. In Singapore, it was a kid who beat the king that brought a nation to cheer in unison in front of their screens (live, thankfully).

In the coming year, I hope for sport to once more provide that platform for goodwill and hope.

I would like to see more celebration of the achievements of Singapore athletes, be they naturalised citizens, of a minority race or of a certain class in society. When they put on the five stars and white crescent, they are Singaporeans who bellow Majulah Singapura with pride, and deserve to be backed.

In a SEA Games year, I also hope for more attention to be shone on the seemingly lesser lights in Singapore's sporting scene, regardless of their medal achievements. They are athletes who do not spare efforts to clock up miles in shaving every last second off their personal bests. They too, deserve our heed and support.

Aside from all that, someone to take over the reins from the waning Datuk Lee sharpish wouldn't make for a bad year too.