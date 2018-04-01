Lee and Li to lead Asiad, YOG teams

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced the appointment of former Olympians Lee Wung Yew and Tao Li yesterday as the chefs de mission for Singapore at this year's Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

Lee competed at three Olympics (1996, 2004, 2008) in trap shooting. The 52-year-old was previously the assistant chef de mission at last year's SEA Games and will now lead the contingent at the Aug 18-Sept 2 Asiad in Indonesia.

Former national rugby player Mohammad Azhar Yusof, 45, and fencer Ruth Ng, 31, will assist him in Jakarta and Palembang.

Lee, an academy officer at the Physical Education and Sports Teacher Academy, said: "The 2017 SEA Games was very beneficial in preparing me for this role. I gained a lot of insight into dealing with and understanding the complexities of managing a team and providing solutions to hiccups which may surface over the course of the Games.

"This time, I am very thankful to have the support of Azhar and Ruth who are very passionate about sports and have intricate knowledge in athlete management. With the support team's help, we hope to create the most conducive environment for Team Singapore to perform to their potential."

Singapore won five golds, six silvers and 14 bronzes at the 2014 Asiad in Incheon, South Korea.

Tao, who has won 29 SEA Games swimming titles and is a two-time Asian Games gold medallist, will take charge of the YOG contingent headed to Buenos Aires in October.

One of the country's most decorated athletes, she remains the only Singaporean woman to make an Olympic swimming final, back at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The 28-year-old, who now heads her own swimming academy, said it was a great privilege to be given the role and added: "When I was competing as an athlete, I used to observe the CDMs at major Games and always wanted to learn from them. There are many people working behind the scenes to prepare the team, and also many athletes who are trying to qualify.

"I hope to work closely with them to deliver a positive outing for Team Singapore."

SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan said the organisation was very pleased that Lee and Tao responded to the call "with commitment and enthusiasm".