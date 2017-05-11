Law firm Linklaters to be new presenting sponsor for Open Swim Stars Sunset Race

SINGAPORE - The Open Swim Stars Sunset Race Series has welcomed a new presenting sponsor, law firm Linklaters.

Now in its fourth edition, the race, organised by Sports Swim Organisation will take place at the National Service Resort and Country Club (NSRCC) on May 27.

Said Sports Swim Organisation's managing partner Harald Eltvedt: "The Open Swim Stars Series has grown from strength to strength and we are extremely encouraged with the response we've received from the community.

"The addition of Linklaters to this latest edition is a huge boost and we look forward to providing a regular series of races for swimming enthusiasts."

Linklaters partner Jelita Pandjaitan added: "The health and well-being of our people is important to us and, in an increasingly competitive world, we firmly believe that maintaining a healthy mind in a healthy body keeps us balanced, focused and fulfilled in both our professional and personal lives.

"To combine this event with the work that the Sports Swim Organisation is doing in the community is a fantastic way to ensure we take care of others, as well as ourselves, and it is something we aim to continue to support in the future."

The race, which begins at 5pm, has two categories - 800m and 3km - and participants will be taking the plunge off the shores of Changi. The open water swim is expected to wrap up by 7pm.

All swimmers will receive a goodie back worth S$65, and an exclusive Finisher's Medal by Singapore Swim Stars.

Slots for the 3km swim are sold out, but interested parties can still sign up for the 800m category here.