Largest away contingent for Asean Para Games

The Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) will be sending its largest Asean Para Games (APG) away contingent for the upcoming Kuala Lumpur edition, with 94 Team Singapore athletes selected across 11 sports.

While the number easily eclipses the previous high of 57 at the 2008 APG in Thailand, SNPC chairman Kevin Wong stressed that none of the athletes would be going just to make up the numbers.

"We recognise the need to develop potential athletes and provide them with competition experience," he said.

"Although the number of athletes is almost double that of the last away Games, the selection process was rigorous so as to maintain our standards."

Bowling has the most representatives with 17, while table tennis and swimming are sending 14 and 13 athletes respectively.

The Games will be held from Sept 17-23.

94

Para-athletes going to the Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur.

At the last APG held in 2015 on home soil, Singapore fielded 152 para-athletes, and won 24 golds, 17 silvers and 22 bronzes - a record haul over eight editions.

Said bowler Diane Neo, who will be making her APG debut: "I feel privileged to represent Singapore. Being part of the largest away contingent to date makes the honour even greater."

Among the most recognisable names heading to KL are swimmers Yip Pin Xiu and Theresa Goh.

Yip became Singapore's first Paralympic champion at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and won a further two golds at last year's Rio Paralympics. Meanwhile, close friend Goh is the Republic's most bemedalled athlete at the APG with 27 golds.

As a 14-year-old, Goh had been part of a 25-strong Singaporean contingent at the inaugural APG in 2001 - coincidentally also in KL - winning six golds and two silvers, as well as breaking the 50m breaststroke world record.

"The contingent sizes have definitely grown, which is a good sign," said the 30-year-old.

"It's also a natural progression,, given the way para sports has grown in Singapore."

As one of the most seasoned APG campaigners in the contingent, Goh also had some advice for compatriots making their debuts or seeking their first medals.

Said Goh, who won a bronze (SB4 100m breaststroke) at the Rio Games: "Have fun, but also don't let the opportunity just pass by. Representing your country is not something to be taken for granted.

"Remember what you're there for."