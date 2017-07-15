Kenyans claim victories at MSIG Singapore Action Asia 50 race event

SINGAPORE - Kenya's David Mutai and Valentine Jepkemoi Serem claimed victories at the MSIG Singapore Action Asia 50 on Saturday morning, with the 50km trail race shortened to 21km for safety reasons due to thunderstorms.

Despite the slippery conditions, Mutai clocked 1hr 56min 0sec and Serem 2:05:42 to grab the men's and women's titles respectively.

More than 1,200 trail runners took on the challenging race, which also included 21km and 10km categories in addition to the 50km.

Guest-of-honour Baey Yam Keng, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, flagged off the 10km race.

For Mutai, he was pleased with his first participation in an MSIG race. He said: "The race was nice and the trail was good. The crossroads were muddy, and the trail was a bit slippery.

"Despite the weather, I think in general this is a good race. Although it's sad that the organiser has to stop the race, I know it's for our own safety and protection."

Mutai's compatriot Justus Kipruto Biwott was just a second behind in second spot (1:56:01). Another Kenyan, Benson Karuiki Waruguru (1:56:02), finished in third place.

The women's podium was also separated by only a second. Behind champion Serem were her compatriots Dorcus Jebotip Tarus in second (2:05:43) and Viola Jepchirchir Kimeli in third (2:05:44).

This year's race featured a new race course, which started and finished at Hindhede Walk in Bukit Timah and covered Singapore's most beautiful nature trails.

This edition also saw the debut of the National award category, which was created to recognise the top local runners in the 50km category.

Singaporean Zijing Lin won the category, clocking 2:13:23.

Other race results

Men's 10km: 1. Enock Kipchirchir Kigen (Ken) 34min 10sec 2. Suresh Tilija (Nep) 34:22 3. Lekha Raj Thapa Magar (Nep) 35:41.

Women's 10km: 1. Vanja Cnops (Bel) 41:09 2. Rebekah Marsh (Gbr) 44:29 3. Stella Lee (Sgp) 46:24.

Men's 21km: 1. John Muiruri Mburu (Ken) 1hr 26min 2.1sec 2. Kipchirchir Lel (Ken) 1:26:02.6 3. Charles Munyua Njoki (Ken) 1:26:02.9.

Women's 21km: 1. Rosemary Mumo Katua(Ken) 1:43:11.1 2. Isabella Jemurgor (Ken) 1:43:11.6 3. Margaret Njuguna (Ken) 1:48:11.2.