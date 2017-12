Kenyan runners dominated the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2017 yesterday, with Cosmas Kimutai (above) and Pamela Rotich winning the men's and women's elite categories respectively. A record 48,400 runners signed up for this year's event. The marathon, which was flagged off at 4.30am in Orchard Road by National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, took runners past iconic landmarks before the end point at the Padang.

