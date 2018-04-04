Kampton leaps to gold despite illness

Singapore enjoyed a fruitful day at the South-east Asia Youth Athletics Championships yesterday with six medals - two golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

The good showing at Bangkok's Thammasat Stadium was highlighted by Kampton Kam's gold-winning performance in the boys' high jump, despite battling fever and cough.

The 17-year-old, who stands at 1.85m, triumphed after posting a 1.99m effort. Thailand's Chaimongkol Chongpanuch (1.90m) and Vietnam's Van Linh Vo (1.85m) completed the podium.

"To be honest, it was a feeling of euphoria to be able to represent Singapore, let alone win a gold medal," Kampton said. "There was pressure competing against some of the best in South-east Asia and it really pushed me to my limits."

Since arriving in the Thai capital, he ensured that he had enough rest and hydrated himself well to prevent his illness from worsening.

Kampton, who aspires to be a commercial pilot, has set his sights on further glory and has proved that he can jump higher.

Last week, the Victoria Junior College student recorded his personal best when he jumped 2.02m to win the A Division gold at the National School Games.

"A short-term goal this year would be the Asian junior championships and, if possible, the YOG (Youth Olympic Games in Bueno Aires)," said the teenager, who also hopes to break the 2.22m national record that Wong Yew Tong set at the 1995 Chiang Mai SEA Games.

"It will not be an easy feat, but I will try my best to break it with a proper regimen and target-setting. Anything is possible," he added.

There was further joy for the Singapore contingent, as Jasmin Chua won the girls' discus.

The Hwa Chong Institution student threw 40.36m to finish ahead of Thailand's Siriyakorn Mingolo (37.36m) and Malaysia's Nani Shahirah Maryata (34.91m).

Singapore's other medallists yesterday were Ryan Ng (silver, 1.5kg discus), Cherlin Sia (silver, pole vault), Joel Low (bronze, 700g javelin) and Rachel Chin (bronze, 100m hurdles).

The meet ends today.

Wang Meng Meng