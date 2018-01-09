Figure skating: Junior ice skater Chadwick Wang wins bronze at Abu Dhabi competition

SINGAPORE - National figure skater Chadwick Wang won bronze at the FBMA Trophy in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

The 18-year-old scored 119.96 points to finish third in the Junior Men's category, behind Kazakhstan's Nikita Manko (139.30) and France's Yann Frechon (136.96).

Fellow Singaporean Pagiel Sng, 13, was fifth in the same category with 98.98 points, while 10-year-old Mckayla Ong finished seventh in the Basic Novice A Girls' competition.

Said Singapore Ice Skating Association president Sonja Chong: "I am pleased that the figure skating team have enjoyed their first outing of the year before the annual Singapore National Figure Skating Championships to be held on Jan 19 and 20.

"It is especially heartening to see our male skaters reaching their respective achievements and goals and proving that figure skating is not just a sport for females. We hope this will inspire more boys to try this sport."