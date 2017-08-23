Jowen's stock rises with 2nd gold

He was trained by 1995 world champion Vincent Ng and still seeks advice from the former local television actor.

Yesterday afternoon, Singaporean wushu exponent Jowen Lim did his mentor proud by claiming his second gold of the SEA Games, winning the men's changquan final with 9.68 points at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre's Hall 5.

He finished ahead of Vietnam's Tran Xuan Hiep (9.67) and Indonesia's Edgar Marvelo (9.66), with compatriot Yong Yi Xiang ninth out of 14 competitors with 9.43.

Lim had won the men's daoshu (broadsword)/gunshu (cudgel) gold earlier on Monday night.

The wins gave the wushu squad a final Games tally of two golds, one silver and five bronzes.

"I never dreamt of winning medals like this. I joined wushu to be a performing artiste and wanted to perform for people," said Lim. "Going into competitions, I never think about winning; to actually win is a bonus."

The 18-year-old, a men's duel (weapons) team gold medallist at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, also cites Ng's advice and coaching as big reasons for his success.

"Since young, he's given me a lot of attention. He helped me deal with the stress and turn it into something beneficial to my routines."

Currently a second-year sports and leisure management student at Republic Polytechnic, Lim texts Ng for advice and visits him at Wufang Singapore, a wushu club established by the former TV actor, for video analysis of his routines.

"Vincent is still very good and has a lot of knowledge. He always tells me where to improve and just to enjoy the sport," he said.

With two more SEA Games golds under his belt, the 2012 and 2014 world junior champion will train for next year's Asian Games and compete at next month's World Championships in Russia.

"Jowen can go very far," said wushu team manager Chan Keng Ngee, 41. "As long as he keeps working hard, one of these days he will be the world champion."

Of the team's haul, he said: "We go into every event wanting to fight for every medal. The team did their best and it was a job well done."