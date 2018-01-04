Joseph Schooling and female 'friend' welcome the new year with his parents in Texas

SINGAPORE - Joseph Schooling ushered in the new year with his parents and a female companion, with the Olympic champion posting a photograph on his Facebook and Instagram pages on Tuesday (Jan 2, Singapore time).

Schooling, a senior at the University of Texas (UT) in Austin who will graduate this year, was pictured with his parents Colin and May, as well as fellow UT student Mikaela Martinez in the United States.

"Happy New Year to everyone and happy birthday to my dad," read his caption, as Colin celebrated turning 70.

According to UT's sports roster, Martinez is a freshman.She is on the university's cheerleading squad.

She first appeared on Schooling's Instagram page in October, when the pair took a picture with eight-time Olympic gold medallist and sprint legend Usain Bolt at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

When asked if Martinez is 22-year-old Schooling's girlfriend, a source close to the Schooling camp said that she is his "friend".