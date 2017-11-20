Jones wary of Samoa, despite record victory

LONDON • Eddie Jones insisted he could yet field England's strongest side against cash-strapped Samoa, after beating his native Australia 30-6 at Twickenham.

The match against the Wallabies on Saturday was always going to be the centrepiece of an end-of-year home series for England that started with a 21-8 win over Argentina and concludes with this Saturday's fixture against the Pacific Islanders.

Earlier on their European tour, Samoa responded to the Samoa Rugby Union declaring itself bankrupt with a battling display in a 44-38 defeat by Scotland.

And after England beat Australia by 24 points, their largest winning margin over the Wallabies, coach Jones was coy about making wholesale changes against Samoa in a bid to increase squad depth ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"Samoa's a difficult team," he said. "If you give them a bit at the start of the game, they literally grow another leg."

Jones was delighted by the way England adapted to the rainy conditions against Australia at Twickenham, the hosts scoring four tries to none from the Wallabies.

England were only 6-3 up when Elliot Daly crossed in the 54th minute, after officials could not be certain that fly-half George Ford's kick ahead had found touch.

It was one of several key decisions that went England's way, with referee Ben O'Keeffe sending Australia's Michael Hooper and Kurtley Beale to the sin-bin.

England capitalised with three tries inside the last eight minutes from backs Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May and replacement Danny Care.

Jones bristled at suggestions England had been lucky after a win that saw them stay second in the world rankings to Australia's third place.

"Why do we have a referee? Why do we have a TMO (television match official)? How were we lucky?" he said.

"They do 10 replays of video and they make a decision."

