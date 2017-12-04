Ireland fightback breaks Singapore hearts

Singapore's goal defender Aqilah Andin in possession during the opening netball match of the Mission Foods Nations Cup at the OCBC Arena yesterday. World No. 19 Singapore lost 53-54 to 22nd-ranked Ireland, after the latter fought back from a third-quarter 36-43 deficit to stun the hosts. Singapore next face No. 30 Swaziland today. In other matches yesterday, Malaysia (20th) were shocked 35-69 by the Cook Islands (unranked) while Swaziland beat Hong Kong (24th) 48-36. The six-team tournament ends on Saturday.