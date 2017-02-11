Badminton: Injured Lee refuses to back down over spat with Frost

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia badminton star and world No. 1 Lee Chong Wei has insisted that there is no turning back on his strained relationship with Morten Frost, the technical director of Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

Lee had asked for the carpets at the newly opened Badminton Academy of Malaysia to be changed last Saturday after he slipped during practice, but his request to Frost fell on deaf ears.

As a result of that fall, he tore the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee and will not be able to compete in the All-England Championships next month.

"If BAM want me to cool down and make peace with Morten, I don't think so," Lee told The Malay Mail yesterday. "This is not about ego. This is about what he (Morten) has done to me and everybody has their limits."

Lee and Frost have had a stormy relationship since 2015, when they clashed after Frost reportedly did not allow coach Tey Seu Bock to accompany Lee to the Japan Open.

In a bid to calm things down, BAM deputy president Norza Zakaria told both Lee and Frost on Thursday to put their egos aside and patch up their differences. "This feud involves two very important people in BAM and it's best to discuss (the issue) together," he said.

"Their problem involves training and coaching matters. We'll get to the root of it. I'm confident that we have the situation under control."

However, it is likely that Lee could quit BAM after he said that he has lost his patience with Frost.

"I cannot work with Morten, so it's hard for me to stay," he said.

"If I quit, I will just leave BAM, but I will continue to play."

Frost had been tight-lipped on the matter, but admitted that he wished there was no rift.

"There is no doubt that I wished all these did not happen but I still think it's not the right time to comment," he said.

"I'm employed by BAM and obviously I've to talk to the officials involved. Hopefully they will come up with a solution to solve this matter.

"When you work for someone, you don't go out and make personal statements.

"I've given my side of the story and see where it goes from there."

Lee added that he will seek a resolution with Norza soon regarding his problems with Frost, and his impending decision to leave BAM.

"I will discuss the issues... with Norza soon," he said.

"I will discuss the best way to settle the matter for the betterment of the sport. But for me to be friends with Morten again, 'no'."

