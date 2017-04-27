India fail to name Champions Trophy squad amid cash row

LONDON • India have delayed announcing their squad for the Champions Trophy in England this June because of a row over plans to cut the country's share of international cricket revenues by about £220 million (S$393.74 million).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) deadline for submitting squads was Tuesday, with the tournament due to begin at the Kia Oval in London on June 1.

The seven other nations involved all announced their 15-man lists on time.

Revenue generated from all international cricket is distributed among the Test-playing nations.

In February, 10 of the ICC's 13 board members voted in favour of a new constitution, which included a proposal to cut India's share of revenue from about £450 million to a projected £230 million.

£220m The amount of revenue India stand to lose under ICC's new constitution. The cut is designed to give more money to smaller Test-playing nations.

India objected to the move, which was designed to increase the funding given to smaller nations, and, though the proposal was approved in principle, the country's board also rejected an offer of an additional US$100 million (S$139.54 million) on Tuesday by Shashank Manohar, the ICC chairman.

Sources close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) - which wants the present funding model to continue at least until the annual general meeting in June - have said that there is a risk that, if an agreement is not reached during a meeting this week, then they may pull out of the Champions Trophy.

A senior official at the BCCI said: "Manohar gave us an offer of an additional US$100 million in the new financial model. In fact, he gave us a deadline to get back to him.

"From our end, we won't get back to him as we don't even consider it an offer.

"The offer came from Manohar. He is the chairman but the ICC is a members' body and the chairman doesn't decide who gets what."

Manohar, who has also served as BCCI chief, resigned from his ICC post in March citing personal reasons but later deferred the decision and said he would continue as chairman until administrative reforms of the governing body were complete.

While the threat is unlikely to be carried out, the delay in naming the squad will be seen as another attempt to try to force the ICC to delay any decisions on amending the way revenue is distributed and moves to curb the power of the big three: India, England and Australia.

ICC officials are expecting India, who won the last edition in 2013, to announce their 15-man squad next week.

The dispute threatens to destabilise other important discussions taking place at meetings at ICC headquarters in Dubai this week about the future of Test cricket.

THE TIMES, LONDON, REUTERS