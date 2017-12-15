Inaugural Transformers Run Singapore to be held on Jan 6 in Sentosa

SINGAPORE - The Transformers Run Singapore, inspired by the Hollywood movie about sentient robots that can change into vehicles and animal forms, will be held on Jan 6, 2018, at Sentosa's Palawan Beach.

The thematic run, to be shaped around the Transformers Generation One storyline, will see participants aligned to one of the two factions - the heroic Team Autobot or their nemesis Team Decepticon.

Banners bearing the images of the robots will be placed along the 5km route to reflect the feel of the franchise. Popular characters like Optimus Prime, Bumble Bee and Megatron will be situated along the route for photo opportunities and social media moments.

Each participant will receive a goodie bag that includes an official Transformers Run T-shirt, a water bottle, a wristband, a drawstring bag as well as other goodies and discount coupons.

There will also be carnival booths, games and activities at the fun run. The booths includes Nerf game trials, fun inflatables, balloon sculptures, food and beverage stalls and Transformer merchandise for sale.

There will also be a meet-and-greet session with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. The carnival starts at 12pm and runs until 8pm.

The Transformers Run follows several other popular themed running events in recent years such as the Star Wars Run, Pokemon Run, My Little Pony Run and Hello Kitty Run.

Registration is at https://transformersrun.com.sg/registration/

The run will be manned by volunteers and the Singapore Boy Scouts Association. Volunteers may go to https://transformersrun.com.sg/ to register their interest.