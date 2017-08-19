Hotshot Putri fires Queensway Secondary to C Division crown

Tournament favourites Queensway Secondary School clinched the Schools National C Division girls' football title yesterday, beating rivals Bowen Secondary School 1-0 in a tense affair. Golden boot winner Putri Nur Syaliza (in purple), who scored an incredible 41 goals in six games prior to the final, netted her 42nd strike in the 31st minute at Serangoon Stadium to win the title for Queensway. The result also prevented Bowen's girls from completing a sweep of the B and C Division crowns. Putri's feat is laudable considering that the competition's second top scorer, Nor Shakira Allysa Hairi of Whitley Secondary, netted nine goals in five matches. In the earlier play-off for third place, Tampines Secondary School beat Methodist Girls' School 3-0 for the bronze medal.