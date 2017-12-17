Text and pictures by Seah Kwang Peng

Ansgar Cheng, 51

Dentist

Height: 1.69m Weight: 57kg

Exercise regimen: I run daily, with each 30-45-minute session covering up to 8km during the off-season. I also do strengthening exercises like planking and sit-ups for one hour a week. I run 5,000m races and won the gold and silver (for my age group) for Singapore in 2016 and 2017 respectively at the Asia Masters Athletics Championships.

Diet: I usually have two to three hard-boiled eggs with two to three teaspoonfuls of crunchy peanut butter for breakfast. Lunch is chicken breast with a small portion of rice. I have a small portion of brown rice with lots of vegetables and some meat for dinner. I rarely eat snacks and avoid alcohol. I love durians and indulge in them once every few weeks during the season.

Moonlake Lee, 48

Investor

Height: 1.57m Weight: 51kg

Exercise regimen: I run four times a week, covering 6km each session. Twice a week, I will do strengthening exercises like planking and sit-ups. I run with my two teenage daughters during their training sessions; it is more sustainable than having to make extra time for gym or exercise classes.

Diet: I have a hard-boiled egg, a cup of unsweetened soy milk and a banana for breakfast. Lunch varies among a salad, soup or a sandwich without mayo, butter or margarine. Dinner is a small portion of brown rice with lots of vegetables and some meat. I have a weakness for curry puffs but limit them to once every few months.