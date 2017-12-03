Hot Bods

Published
1 hour ago
xiaobinn@sph.com.sg

Text and pictures by Neo Xiaobin

Edison Zhao, 31

Headhunting consultant

Height: 1.77m Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym two to three times a week, working on strength training involving weights and cardio. If I am at home, it is push-ups, sit-ups, squats, balancing moves and skipping. For three days a week, I do part-time wushu coaching for about two hours.
Diet: I eat anything and everything. But no soft drinks or sweets for me. I take isotonic drinks and lot of water. I love fruits, but I seldom snack

Janice Tan, 28

Marketing executive

Height: 1.56m Weight: 42kg

Exercise regimen: I attend yoga class three to four times a week, an hour per session. I also participate in Les Mills workouts, basically involving choreographed movements with equipment and music. I also coach wushu part-time twice a week.
Diet: For breakfast, I usually have a sandwich (whole grain bread) for energy. I take in more carbohydrates and protein-based foods during lunch because I need the energy for training. I enjoy vegetables like lettuce, as well as fruits. I eat fried food, but in moderation.
 
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 03, 2017, with the headline 'Hot Bods'. Print Edition | Subscribe
