Text and pictures by Neo Xiaobin

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym two to three times a week, working on strength training involving weights and cardio. If I am at home, it is push-ups, sit-ups, squats, balancing moves and skipping. For three days a week, I do part-time wushu coaching for about two hours. Diet: I eat anything and everything. But no soft drinks or sweets for me. I take isotonic drinks and lot of water. I love fruits, but I seldom snack

Janice Tan, 28

Marketing executive

Height: 1.56m Weight: 42kg