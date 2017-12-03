Text and pictures by Neo Xiaobin
Edison Zhao, 31
Headhunting consultant
Height: 1.77m Weight: 65kg
Exercise regimen: I go to the gym two to three times a week, working on strength training involving weights and cardio. If I am at home, it is push-ups, sit-ups, squats, balancing moves and skipping. For three days a week, I do part-time wushu coaching for about two hours.
Diet: I eat anything and everything. But no soft drinks or sweets for me. I take isotonic drinks and lot of water. I love fruits, but I seldom snack
Janice Tan, 28
Marketing executive
Height: 1.56m Weight: 42kg
Exercise regimen: I attend yoga class three to four times a week, an hour per session. I also participate in Les Mills workouts, basically involving choreographed movements with equipment and music. I also coach wushu part-time twice a week.
Diet: For breakfast, I usually have a sandwich (whole grain bread) for energy. I take in more carbohydrates and protein-based foods during lunch because I need the energy for training. I enjoy vegetables like lettuce, as well as fruits. I eat fried food, but in moderation.
