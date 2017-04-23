Text and pictures by Ong Wee Jin
Festive drums instructor and performer
Height:1.67m Weight: 71kg
Exercise regimen: On weekdays, I lift weights and work on different parts of my body each time. On Saturdays, I do cardio exercises like going on the treadmill, cycling, or drumming practice. Sunday is my rest day. I also coach drumming five days a week. For each day's workout, I adopt a hungry mentality and keep pushing myself to achieve my targets set.
Diet: I try to eat clean and healthy and track my macronutrients - that is - the calories of carbohydrates, proteins and fats that I eat. Nearing a bodybuilding competition, I cook and prepare six meals a day for myself. I used to drink bubble tea daily but I now cut out all junk food and sweet drinks from my diet. Once a month, I have a cheat meal of fast food.
Digital marketing executive
Height:1.6m Weight: 54kg
Exercise regimen: I exercise almost daily - weight training five to six times weekly with emphasis on up to two parts of my body per session. I mix up the weights and repetitions and incorporate supersets to keep my heart rate elevated. I also do cardio four times a week, alternating between the elliptical, incline walk on the treadmill, swimming and climbing the stairs. I plan my workouts, which helps keep me focused and motivated.
Diet: I start my day with a cup of warm water and drink at least 2.5 litres of water daily. I don't track my calories or follow any strict diet. I try to eat as close to whole foods as far as possible and avoid food that contains dairy and soy. On days with no social commitment, I pack five to six small meals a day to work. When out with family and friends, I eat whatever I want but watch my carbohydrate intake. I have a weakness for desserts and indulge in them on weekends.