Text and pictures by Ong Wee Jin

Height:

1.67m Weight: 71kg

Exercise regimen: On weekdays, I lift weights and work on different parts of my body each time. On Saturdays, I do cardio exercises like going on the treadmill, cycling, or drumming practice. Sunday is my rest day. I also coach drumming five days a week. For each day's workout, I adopt a hungry mentality and keep pushing myself to achieve my targets set.

Diet: I try to eat clean and healthy and track my macronutrients - that is - the calories of carbohydrates, proteins and fats that I eat. Nearing a bodybuilding competition, I cook and prepare six meals a day for myself. I used to drink bubble tea daily but I now cut out all junk food and sweet drinks from my diet. Once a month, I have a cheat meal of fast food.