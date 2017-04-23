Hot Bods

Published
1 hour ago

Text and pictures by Ong Wee Jin

Lau Wee Kong, 31
Festive drums instructor and performer

Height:

 1.67m Weight: 71kg

Exercise regimen: On weekdays, I lift weights and work on different parts of my body each time. On Saturdays, I do cardio exercises like going on the treadmill, cycling, or drumming practice. Sunday is my rest day. I also coach drumming five days a week. For each day's workout, I adopt a hungry mentality and keep pushing myself to achieve my targets set.

Diet: I try to eat clean and healthy and track my macronutrients - that is - the calories of carbohydrates, proteins and fats that I eat. Nearing a bodybuilding competition, I cook and prepare six meals a day for myself. I used to drink bubble tea daily but I now cut out all junk food and sweet drinks from my diet. Once a month, I have a cheat meal of fast food.

 
 
Beverly Lim, 24
Digital marketing executive

Height:

 1.6m Weight: 54kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise almost daily - weight training five to six times weekly with emphasis on up to two parts of my body per session. I mix up the weights and repetitions and incorporate supersets to keep my heart rate elevated. I also do cardio four times a week, alternating between the elliptical, incline walk on the treadmill, swimming and climbing the stairs. I plan my workouts, which helps keep me focused and motivated.

Diet: I start my day with a cup of warm water and drink at least 2.5 litres of water daily. I don't track my calories or follow any strict diet. I try to eat as close to whole foods as far as possible and avoid food that contains dairy and soy. On days with no social commitment, I pack five to six small meals a day to work. When out with family and friends, I eat whatever I want but watch my carbohydrate intake. I have a weakness for desserts and indulge in them on weekends.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 23, 2017, with the headline 'Hot Bods'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping