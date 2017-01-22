Text and pictures by Seah Kwang Peng

Raynor Yeo, 26

Accounts executive

Height: 1.75m Weight: 75kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise every day and the workouts are geared towards triathlon competitions that I take part in. Every week, I put in 3 sessions of swimming, running and cycling each, covering 1,500m, 10km and 60km respectively on a typical session. On Saturdays, I join my running club for high intensity interval training (HIIT).

Diet: I have a banana and one small piece of chocolate before my morning training, followed by a full breakfast of eggs, oatmeal with fruits, bread and coffee after the workout. Lunch consists of brown rice, vegetables, chicken of fish. I have a variety of nuts or mixed fruits for snacks in between meals. Dinner is usually chicken breast meat with salad. I do love chips and curry dishes, which I allow myself to indulge in, on "cheat days".

Goh Hui Shan, 28

Administrative coordinator

Height: 1.65m Weight: 51kg

Exercise regimen: I run four times a week and each session last between half an hour to one hour, covering up to nine kilometres. On Saturdays, I join my running club, ROCKrunners, for high intensity interval training (HIIT), which can be a 20-minute jog followed by thirty minutes of HIIT, or a 60- to 90-minute long run followed by plank exercises. I also play badminton and tennis for leisure, and take the stairs whenever I can.

Diet: I usually have oatmeal with milk or bread, egg and coffee. Lunch is my heaviest meal of the day and it consists of brown or white rice with chicken or pork and mix vegetables. Occasionally, I will also have a salad bowl consisting of vegetables, fruits, brown rice and meat for lunch. I try not to snack, but if I have to, it is usually almond nuts or dark chocolate. I have lean chicken meat for dinner and do not have supper. My only indulgence is ice-cream, and I avoid fast food.