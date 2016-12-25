Text and pictures by Ong Wee Jin

Chee Zhi Xiang, 24

Accounting student

Height: 1.70m Weight: 73kg

Exercise regimen: I normally lift weights every day with one or two rest days a week. My workouts are high-intensity ones without much rest in between, lasting up to one hour. This way, I get my heart pumped faster, allowing me to trim down on fats. I use lighter weights with more repetitions and focus more on form as it is more effective for muscle growth.

Diet: I try to drink a lot of water, about 7.5 litres nearing competition, as it keeps me fuller and helps a lot with fat loss. When I hydrate well, I tend to rest better, which lets me work out better. I have 750g of chicken breast a day. Avoiding fried food is a must. Fast food is not even in my dictionary as I do not have a craving for them.

Priscilla Lim, 21

Accounting student

Height: 1.59m Weight: 45kg

Exercise regimen: I used to run marathons but realised that running too much is bad for the knees. To stay in shape, I lift weights five times a week and work on one big and one small muscle group each day. What motivates me is: I want to live in a body I'm comfortable with, as well as to motivate and inspire others.

Diet: I am quite strict on my diet from Mondays to Fridays only. I try to balance out to keep me sane. On Saturdays and Sundays I eat what I crave, so I usually look forward to those days. My typical meal is usually chicken breast or sometimes white fish. My grandmother cooks a lot vegetables for me every day. I love sweet potatoes and eat every colour of it.