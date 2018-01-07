Text and pictures by Kevin Lim

Jerry Fong, 29

Fitness instructor

Height: 1.68m Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen: I train almost every day, as my job scope involves working out too. I love keeping myself active and pushing past my limits with a wide range of sports/exercises. My main focus is resistance training and weightlifting (3-4 times a week). Being a spin cycling instructor and a MMA enthusiast as well, I also do spin cycling (3 times a week) and boxing (1-2 times a week).

Diet: In my five-year fitness journey, I have tried various diets ranging from ketogenic diet to IIFYM (If It Fits Your Macros). The ketogenic diet is only during competitions and photo shoots. IIFYM is my diet plan and involves my daily intake of protein (approximately 120g of proteins) - usually eggs, fish and chicken. Also, I enjoy flexible dieting and often reward myself with sweet treats such as chocolates, ice creams and durians.

Jenny Lam, 35

Admin executive

Height: 1.62m Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I work out 3-5 times weekly, including pole dance, circuit, crossfit and yoga classes. Working out should be fun, so I mix in some callisthenics, aerial arts, martial arts from time to time. Being involved in different activities help me develop different aspects of fitness such as strength, flexibility, cardio endurance and core. In 2018, I hope to start running regularly again to prepare for the longer-distance Spartan Races.

Diet: I try to make better food choices, such as cutting down on sugar intake (especially in beverages) and avoid highly processed food. I go for whole-food ingredients, and those high in fibre and protein and low in sugar and sodium. I also make a conscious effort to drink lots of water.