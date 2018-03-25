Hot Bods: Muhammad Haikal, 26 Technical writer

Muhammad Haikal, 26 Technical writer

Height: 1.74m Weight: 85kg

Exercise regimen: I do CrossFit five to six times a week. It consists of various movements such as weightlifting (snatch, clean and jerk), gymnastics (muscle up, handstand push-up) and many more. All these are done at high intensity, and every day is a different challenge.

Diet: I follow a ketogenic diet in which one consumes predominantly proteins and fats, with the objective of bringing the body to a state of ketosis when it uses fats as fuel due to the depletion of carbs. I do consume carbs once in a while to prevent myself from leaning out too much. I have three meals a day, with peanut butter as a snack in between meals. My breakfast comprises five eggs and an avocado, lunch is a 250-300g chicken leg and dinner is 250-300g of beef meatballs.

Sarah-Anne Tan, 35 IT consultant

Height: 1.61m Weight: 59kg

Exercise regimen: I work out at a CrossFit centre four to six times a week. On weekends, if my gym buddy is in town, we do accessory work which consists of static work like shoulder, back or core strengthening using free weights and machines at the gym.

Diet: I generally do not have a strict diet, but I keep my nutrition to what works and what is convenient. I try to keep to a low-carb, high-protein and high-fibre diet. I do occasionally indulge in alcohol when I can.