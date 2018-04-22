Hot Bods: Bernard Toh, 27 Senior associate, corporate treasury

Bernard Toh, 27 Senior associate, corporate treasury

Height: 1.73m Weight: 67kg

Exercise regimen: I have gym sessions three to four times on weekdays (one hour each), dragon boat training on Saturday and Sunday (two hours each) and cross-fit on Sunday afternoon ( 11/2 hours). I train the upper body during weekdays and legs on weekends.

Diet: I generally take more proteins than carbohydrates but the occasional indulgence is fine. Friday drinks are always allowed.

Amanda Ng, 26 HR executive

Height: 1.56m Weight: 46.5kg

Exercise regimen: I am training for the DBS Marina Regatta, so I do rowing on weekends (two hours each day). I do cross-fit, gym (two hours) and running (one hour) for at least three times on weekdays. If I am not training for the regatta, I will hit the gym or run at least three times a week (two hours each time).

Diet: I do not micro-manage my diet as I love rice. But I avoid sugared drinks and snacks.