Nicholas Leong, 23

Performer at Universal Studios Singapore

Height: 1.78m Weight: 72kg

Exercise regimen: I work out six days a week, focusing on calisthenics and strength training. My sessions last two hours, and consist of weighted pull-ups, weighted dips, deadlifts and high-intensity interval training. I also do freestyle rollerblading and have been break dancing for 10 years, focusing on power moves and tricks such as the hand-hop.

Diet: I do not follow a strict diet but I believe in eating healthily. My typical breakfast would be cornflakes with blueberries, honey and milk, three eggs and a litre of water. Lunch or dinner would be chicken breast, sweet potatoes, carrots, asparagus and broccoli.

Lim Lishan, 23

Yoga teacher

Height: 1.65m Weight: 46kg

Exercise regimen: I teach yoga regularly but having time to practise keeps me inspired and aligned with my body, mind and soul. I also enjoy jogging, Pilates, calisthenics and swimming. When travelling, I like being active and close to nature. Trekking, surfing, scuba- and free-diving rejuvenate me.

Diet: I practise intuitive eating, with mainly a vegetarian diet high in protein, fibre and healthy fats. I go for whole, unprocessed fresh foods high in nutrient density but allow myself occasional treats. I love clean foods that are easy to prepare - like low-sugar smoothie bowls, green protein shakes and clear soups. I used to suffer from eating disorders, so striking a balance and enjoying a sustainable holistic lifestyle is important.